Ruggedized magnetic proximity sensor improves remote monitoring

C&K, the leading manufacturer of high-reliability electromechanical switches, has expanded its offering of magnetic proximity sensors to enhance flexibility and reliability for non-contact position and proximity detection in tough environments. Featuring a ruggedized aluminum housing and a stainless steel cable, the MPSR Series provides unmatched sensing in dirty environments. With an operating life of 4 million actuations, the sensor offers reliable and accurate remote monitoring in spite of dirt, dust, oil, grease, water, and other potential contaminants that would degrade the performance of other sensor assemblies.

The addition of Form C switching provides two outputs that can be toggled to offer additional feedback capabilities. Enabling quick, easy, and cost-effective installation in any environment, the MPSR Series is ideal for automotive, factory automation, industrial, IoT, security, and other applications.

Ideal for Zone 2 applications, the MPSR Series sensor utilizes hermetically sealed contacts that insulate electrical switch contacts from the outside environment, eliminating the risk of sparks.

The normally open contacts on the MPSR Series sensor are open when the accompanying magnet is removed from proximity to the sensor, and they are held closed when the magnet is within the actuation range. Conversely, the normally closed contacts are closed when the magnet is removed from proximity to the sensor, while they are open when the magnet is within the actuation range. The 30V 3W rating means that the sensor can be used for either signal level or load switching as required by the application.

The operating temperature range is -40°F to 176°F (-40°C to 80°C), permitting operation in harsh thermal environments. The sensor is UL61058 approved.