Ruggedized TFT-LCDs feature sunlight-readable, low power consumption models

DATA MODUL is introducing its newest addition to its Ruggedized TFT line, the sunlight-readable and lower power consumption display with Blanview technology from Toppan (OrtusTech). Toppan’s unique TFT-LCD technology, known as “Blanview,” enables the display to create high contrast and crisp images, even in bright circumstances. In addition, the displays are characterized by low power consumption and low heat generation.

Thanks to the optimized mechanical design and the use of particularly robust components, the new displays with Blanview technology provide rugged features, including extended temperature range and vibration resistance. The new Toppan displays boast a storage temperature range of -40°C to +95°C and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 85°C, making them even more suitable for applications in extreme climates. In addition, these new models can withstand shocks and vibrations of up to 6.8G.

The Toppan TFT LCDs with Blanview technology will soon be available in three different sizes: The 4.3-inch COM43H4N44ULC with a resolution of 480 x 272 pixels and RGB interface, the 5.0-inch COM50H5N01ULC and the 7.0-inch COM70H7M24ULC – the latter two with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels and LVDS interface, for easy integration in any application.

DATA MODUL offers PCAP touch extensions for all models, depending on customer requirements. In addition, the 5.0 inch and 7.0 inch are compatible with the standard ST1:3 controller boards from the eMotion series, which enables a simple and quick evaluation of the TFT.