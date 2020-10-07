S- and T-coded M12 connectors for AC and DC applications

The new S-coded and T-coded connectors from Binder USA LP are suited for applications such as supplying power to motors and drives. Both connectors come with the M12 interlock as standard and meet the DIN EN 610276-2-111 standard.

binder 814 series S-coded connectors are intended for use in AC supplies up to 630 Vac. Series 814 plugs have two and three gold-plated contacts and one pre-mating PE contact. In the two-phase or three-phase version, they can transmit power up to 7.5 kW. These connectors are ideal for applications such as: AC motors and drives, motor load switches and frequency converters. Rated protection: IP68.

binder 813 series T-coded connectors are intended for DC voltages up to 63 Vdc at 12 A. Series 813 connectors have four gold-plated contacts. They are ideal power connectors for fieldbus or Ethernet applications such as Profinet. They can also be used to supply DC motors/drives or other high energy-use components with power up to 750W. Rated protection: IP67.

Other features include:

Designed for 100+ mating cycles

Operational temperature range: –25° to 85 °C/–13° to 185°F

Straight and right-angle versions available

Moulded male cable connectors and female cable jacks (premade or ready for assembly)

Can be panel mounted from front or back; round and square housings made of metal and available

