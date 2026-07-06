S-parameters and distributed impedance: part 1

When a signal’s wavelength approaches the length of the conductor it traverses, simple analysis techniques no longer suffice.

In a recent series, we reviewed Kirchhoff’s voltage and current laws and their application to simple test circuits, including the Wheatstone bridge. The techniques we discussed work well for DC and low-frequency signals, for which we can model our circuit using lumped impedance elements. However, when our signal’s wavelength is of the same order of magnitude as the length of the conductor it traverses, those techniques no longer suffice.

Q: Why does zaSthe lumped impedance concept break down?

A: Consider the test circuit in Figure 1, which includes a battery, switch, a resistor divider, an ammeter, and a voltmeter. Let’s say we close the switch for 10 seconds. That gives us time to record the voltage across the device under test (DUT) and the current through it. But as a thought experiment, let’s assume the battery is located one foot from the DUT, and we close the switch for only one picosecond.

Figure 1. A lumped-element impedance model works well for DC circuits. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: It seems that the current won’t have time to reach the DUT in one picosecond.

A: Right. The speed of light is 186,000 mph, or 982 million feet per second. The inverse of this latter figure is about one nanosecond per foot. That’s a useful fact to keep in mind—it takes about one nanosecond for electricity to travel one foot.

Q: How do we analyze what’s happening?

A: First, we note that our 1-ps pulse approximates an impulse, which has infinite frequency content—including frequencies with wavelengths much shorter than one foot. Consequently, our conductor becomes a transmission line, and we need to move from the lumped-impedance model of Figure 1 to a distributed-impedance model.

Q: Transmission line—would that be a coaxial cable?

A: Yes, coaxial cables are often found in RF and microwave applications, but other types also find use. For example, microstrip and stripline versions[1] can be found on printed-circuit boards. Transmission-line theory was initially developed in support of telegraphy. And of course it’s also applicable to 50/60-Hz power distribution, where the frequencies are low but the distances are very long.

Q: What does distributed impedance look like?

A: Figure 2 shows distributed impedance modeled as an infinite series of lumped impedances, shown at the bottom as blue-shaded rectangles. The image at the top shows the relevant parameters for one of those lumped impedance rectangles, where L’, R’, C’, and G’ represent the per-unit-length series inductance, series resistance, shunt capacitance, and dielectric conductivity, respectively, of an infinitesimally small segment of length dx.

Figure 2. An infinite series of lumped-impedance models can represent distributed impedance. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: Is distributed impedance the same as characteristic impedance?

A: They are related, and for any frequency f you can calculate the characteristic impedance Z 0 from the per-unit-length resistance, inductance, capacitance, and conductance:

Q: What does this look like in the real world? It seems like we can’t just take a transmission line of arbitrary length and measure Z 0 .

A: Right. Z 0 is what a source would see looking into one end of an infinitely long transmission line, as shown in Figure 3 at the top.

Figure 3. A source sees the characteristic impedance when looking into an infinitely long transmission line (top) or an arbitrary length of transmission line terminated with Z 0 (bottom). (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: What if we don’t have an infinitely long transmission line?

A: We can shorten our transmission to any arbitrary length. If we terminate it with a fixed impedance equal to Z 0 (Figure 3, bottom), the source will continue to see an impedance of Z 0 .

Q: What happens if we terminate with some other impedance?

A: Then, things get interesting. We’ll look more closely next time and investigate how to use S-parameters to characterize transmission-line circuits.

Reference

Related EEWorld Online content

Making sense of test circuits with Kirchhoff’s laws: part 1

How to measure PCB trace or power/return plane impedance

How physics relates signal integrity, power integrity, and EMC

What is a Smith Chart and why do I need one? (Part 1)

FAQ on cable impedance: 50 Ω versus 75 Ω

Why do high frequency signals reflect?