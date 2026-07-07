S-parameters and distributed impedance: part 2

Dividing a transmission line of arbitrary length into multiple small elements can help explain characteristic, or surge, impedance.

Part 1 of this series covered distributed and characteristic impedance as well as the transmission-line concept as a prelude to reviewing S-parameters.

Q: Before we move on, I have a question. Does characteristic impedance apply at DC?

A: Yes. If frequency f equals 0, the equation we presented last time for characteristic impedance becomes

where R’ and G’ are the series resistance and parallel conductance per unit length.

Q: Say we have 1-m of cable with series resistance of 1 W and parallel resistance of 100 W, for an R 0 of 10 W. If we terminate that cable with 10 W and look in the other end, we should see 10 W, but by my calculation we don’t. What am I missing?

A: You may be calculating based on the lumped-element model at the top of Figure 1. We can easily calculate that the equivalent resistance R EQ is about 10.09 W, higher than we expect. But keep in mind that the series and parallel resistance are distributed equally throughout the cable—not lumped in one location.

Figure 1. We can break up a single lumped-element circuit model (top) into multiple elements (bottom). (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: How can we handle that?

A: We can use the telegrapher’s equations, developed by Oliver Heaviside in the 19th century, which are two partial differential equations that describe transmission-line voltages and currents as a function of time t (not relevant for the DC case) and distance x. Alternatively, we can apply brute force computing that wasn’t available to Heaviside.

Q: How does that work?

A: Figure 1 at the bottom illustrates the basic approach. We divide our cable into four 25-mm elements. Then, working backwards from the right, we can calculate the equivalent resistance of each element, starting with element 1 terminated by R 0 . Then we move on to the other elements, each terminated by the downstream equivalent impedance R EQ . For our final calculation, we find that the total R EQ is about 10.02 W.

Q: So the more elements, the higher the accuracy?

A: Right. Figure 2 shows the calculated equivalent values for one, two, four, 10, 50, and 100 elements. I performed a calculation out to 1,000 elements, and the calculated R 0 shrank to about 10.000091 W.

Figure 2. Accuracy improves as we add more elements. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: 1,000 elements must require a lot of loop or node equations.

A: No, it’s recursive, so there is just one equation, solved 1,000 times. Figure 3 outlines the process in Excel. The calculated R EQ for each element becomes the termination resistance R T for the next element, as shown by the red arrows. After you complete line 8 in the spreadsheet, you can just drag and drop it until you have 1,000 instances.

Figure 3. Our calculated equivalent impedance for each element becomes the termination impedance for the next element. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: Another question: What is surge impedance?

A: Surge impedance is numerically equal to characteristic impedance, but it implies a certain condition. If we apply a pulse or sinusoidal signal to either of the top two transmission lines in Figure 4, the source will see the characteristic impedance Z 0 , and it will continue to see Z 0 , as it applies additional signals.

Figure 4. An incident signal applied to a 1-m transmission line with a mismatched termination will reflect back to the source in 6.6 ns. (Image: Rick Nelson)

However, for the illustration on the bottom, the termination impedance Z T does not equal Z 0 . Because of the mismatch, some of the incident input waveform will be reflected back to the source, with the reflected current altering the impedance the source sees. But for our 1-m cable, the reflected wave won’t return to the source until after a delay of 6.6 ns. So for more than six and a half nanoseconds—that is, during the initial “surge” of the signal—the source will see Z 0 .

Q: How much of the signal reflects back, and what effect does it have on the impedance?

A: The strength of the reflected signal depends on the scattering parameter (S-parameter) s 11 , also known as the input reflection coefficient. We will take a closer look in the final part of this series.

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