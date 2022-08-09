SaaS platform monitors XIoT device firmware for security concerns

NetRise announced the release of the NetRise Platform, which is the industry’s first solution providing insights into shared vulnerabilities across XIoT firmware images in an organization.

NetRise is a cloud-based SaaS platform that analyzes and continuously monitors the firmware of XIoT devices. The firmware images are then dissected, presenting all of the key data, artifacts, and risks in an easy-to-consume interface. As a result, NetRise reduces the time and cost of firmware security programs allowing organizations to find and remediate previously undetected issues quickly.

Benefits include Complete Visibility Uncovers repeat vulnerabilities found across all products in an organization, provides clear prioritization of risks, and reduces the time it takes for human responders to apply context to complex problems; Continuous Monitoring: NetRise continuously monitors and analyzes artifacts within firmware to identify and prioritize: Vulnerabilities (known and unknown); Compliance Adherence; Software Bill of Materials (SBOM); Misconfigurations; Overall Risk.

Key Features include: Vulnerability Identification and Monitoring; Comprehensive SBOM; Risk comparisons of new firmware versions to existing versions; Vulnerability and other risk prioritization; Correlation across all monitored devices; Firmware repository to query when new vulnerabilities are identified;