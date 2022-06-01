Automotive data logger captures multiple data streams simultaneously

The X2E XORAYA Z7 Automotive Datalogger can record data from multiple different automotive bus systems simultaneously. All data is logged with a precise, central timestamp with 100-nsec resolution and either saved on the internal SSD or transferred to an external computer system via Ethernet. Optionally, the logged data can be stored on a XORAYA external storage unit. Logging is currently implemented for LS-CAN, HS-CAN, CAN FD, FlexRay, RS-232, LIN, MOST25, MOST150, Ethernet, BroadR-Reach (OABR), PSI5 and analog signals, with additional bus systems in development. Harman-Becker’s GNLog protocol and the DLT protocol can also be recorded via Ethernet, OABR, and RS-232.

A built-in supercapacitor unit will bridge power fluctuations and shut the data logger down safely in case of power failures. The operational interfaces are located on the front panel of the XORAYA Z7: connectors, buttons, SD card slot, and LEDs process/bus activity indicators. A four-port Gigabit Ethernet switch is used for configuration and to download the logged traces at speeds of up to 800 Mbit/sec. The recording interfaces are located at the rear of the data logger. Each XORAYA Z7 comes equipped with 20 HS-CAN channels (upgradable to CAN FD), 8 RS-232 channels, 1 Dual-FlexRay card, and 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Three additional slots for plug-in cards allow flexible interface configurations to suit specific customer requirements. An add-on board is also available to provide the data logger with 12 OABR ports. The unit’s modular construction allows the XORAYA Z7 data logger to be quickly and efficiently adapted to varying test conditions and can be adapted to ever-changing project needs.

Vehicle development tasks require masses of data to be recorded to evaluate design alternatives, to diagnose persistent problems, or to optimize self-driving performance. XORAYA Z7 data logging systems are flexible and powerful devices that can simultaneously collect a wide range of signals including OBD, CAN, analog, and GPS. Designed for vehicle test and OEM engineering data acquisition, these devices can capture real-time data from multiple sources including temperatures, RPM, brake and accelerator settings, GPS data, speed, and more, all without requiring extra instrumentation or user interaction for long periods of time.

Compact (9.85×8.1×2.2 in) and rugged, the Z7 is specified for operation from -40 to +65°C, operating from a 6 to 36-V source. In automatic sleep mode, it can wake up by CAN, FlexRay, RS-232, LIN, MOST, PSI5, wakeline, or trigger. The XORAYA Z7 Automotive Datalogger is designed and manufactured by X2E, a European company specializing in designing and building high-performance test equipment used throughout the automotive industry. It is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.