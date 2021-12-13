Converter sends Ethernet signals from vehicle ECU to PC/data logger connections

The X2E Automotive Ethernet Converter has been designed primarily to convert Ethernet signals from a vehicle’s engine control unit (ECU) to be suitable for connecting to a PC or data logger. The device converts data between 100/1000Base-T1 (OPEN Alliance BroadR-Reach) and 100/1000Base-T (standard Ethernet). It can also be used elsewhere for any other industrial application where this conversion is needed.

The Automotive Ethernet Converter also provides the functionality of a high-speed CAN transceiver. If there is no activity on the connected CAN bus, the device can optionally enter a configurable sleep mode to reduce power consumption, and wake up with resumed CAN bus activity.

Basic configuration setup is via DIP switch selection, with LEDs providing information about the active status of the converter and the connected interfaces.

Supplied in a rugged 4.1×2.2×0.83-in aluminum enclosure and powered from 6 to 28 V, the converter’s maximum current consumption at 12 V is 150 mA, with a standby maximum of 1 mA.

The X2E Automotive Ethernet Converter is designed by Germany-based X2E, which specializes in designing and building high-performance dataloggers used widely in the automotive industry.