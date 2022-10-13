Isolated scope optimized for high-voltage, fast-slew-rate signals

The Cleverscope CS548 Oscilloscope is a 2-kV dc isolated-channel oscilloscope designed to be used wherever isolation and high CMRR are needed. It improves on the previous and successful CS448 for power electronics and high side test measurements. The CS548 is an individually isolated-channel high CMRR oscilloscope with four channels that has been designed for measurements in situations such as an operating full or three-phase power electronic switching bridge on both the low and high sides. The CS548 takes 14-bit measurements with isolated-channel 2-kV dc Class III capture, and 100 dB CMRR at 50 MHz. The instrument offers frequency response analysis using an internal isolated signal generator, component LCR measurement, multiple-hour streaming to disk at >2 MSa/sec, high-resolution spectrum displays, sophisticated math, with Matlab and Excel live compatibility and added mixed signal features. The optional remote isolated digitizer CS1200 IsoPod connects to the CS548 by fiber link at up to 30 yds for use in high voltage enclosures to provide 30kV isolation.

CS548 Features:

14-bit resolution with noise free measurements of 1 part in 1,300.

Four isolated input channels for signals with a common mode voltage change of 100 V/nsec at up to 2 kV.

64-bit Windows software and DLL driver to control between one and four oscilloscopes simultaneously.

Four remote channel sockets for use with the CS1200 remote fiber-linked IsoPod.

An isolated signal generator, 0-65 MHz, (also 100 V/nsec common mode) for Frequency Response Analysis (FRA).

Two pod high speed interfaces for I/O expansion.

Two CS1301 Isolated digital input pods for logic signals with high common mode voltages (1,130 Vdc) having four digital inputs each for a total of eight digital inputs.

The CS548 package includes:

CS548 Oscilloscope.

Two CS1301 Isolated digital input pods for measuring logic signals with high common mode voltages (1,130 Vdc).

Optional Pods:

CS1032 Isolated digital I/O pods for up to four outputs for double pulse, half/full bridge PWM control or arbitrary pulses.

CS1133 V sat probe pod for measuring mV saturation levels while switching up to 3 kV for power loss measurement.

CS1070 50 MHz power amplifier with 36 V pp 1-A output for wide bandwidth higher power FRA.

The CS548 can be used to make measurements of all high side nodes, do EMC measurements, check out start up behavior, calculate power loss and switching energy, and examine message contents. Use it for stability analysis and gain/phase on working power electronics modules, impedance measurement of power planes, inputs and outputs, and measurement of inductors and capacitors over frequency. Application examples include gate drives to measure voltage and charge, the power switch to measure loss and parasitic stress, the output to measure power and spectrum for EMC compliance, and the control system for Gain/Phase and stability. It can be used to make measurements of all high side nodes, do EMC measurements, check out start up behavior, calculate power loss and switching energy, and examine message contents.

Compact in size (11.8 x7.5×2.8 in) and weight (5.9 lb) the CS548 is made in New Zealand by Cleverscope, an innovative test equipment manufacturer.