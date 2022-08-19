Power choke testers measure up To 4 kA/7.7 kJ

The ed-k DPG Power Choke Tester family is a unique series of innovative measurement instruments for inductive power components, using currents up to 4 kA and pulse energy up to 7.7 kJ. The DPG series uses a large-signal impulse measuring method to provide a complete inductance curve as a function of the current L(i), or as a function of the applied time-voltage-integral L(∫Udt). This allows the saturation characteristics of a power inductor to be clearly seen quickly. Other significant parameters are also available, including incremental inductance and secant or amplitude inductance (the ratio of the winding flux linkage over winding current), and many other variables. The DPG10 allows investigations of very large inductors into the MVA range, yet it is also suitable for small PCB-mounted inductors. This covers precision measurements of a wide spectrum of inductive components down to the nH range.

The series also has four internal resistance measurement ranges, with a resolution down to 10 μΩ, and a maximum measurable resistance of 35 Ω. A USB connection to a PC running the accompanying software simplifies routine tests in production areas or in the individual laboratory tests. The software provides easy and intuitive operation via a user-friendly graphical user-interface, with measurement results shown as diagrams and tables, pdf reports, data export, or data storage (XML, CSV).

Applications

Development, research and quality inspection, routine tests of small batch series and mass production

For all inductive components from small SMD to very large power reactors in the MVA range

Filter inductors for switch mode/uninterruptible power supplies, DC/DC converters etc.

Power chokes for PFC and commutation inductors

Suppression chokes and current compensated chokes

Solenoids, coils of valves

Transformers for flyback converters

Power transformers, motors

The DPG10 uses proprietary internal electronics in the power stage, measurement amplifier, A/D converter, and microcontroller board, to optimize them for the specific purposes. Commercial current sensors, for example, are not suitable in terms of bandwidth, pulse strength, long-term stability and form factor. As a result, ed-k devices are at the leading edge of technology, are compact, and offer excellent value. For measuring 3-phase-inductors an extension unit is also available; the three windings are measured consecutively and automatically. For routine tests in mass production the instrument can be integrated easily in automated test environments by means of a DLL or by LabView. The highly precise DPG10 is compact (18.5×19.7×6.7 in) and weighs under 50 lb.

The ed-k Power Choke Tester DPG10 series has been used worldwide as a standard measurement instrument in development, manufacture, and quality control of inductive power components such as wind power, solar, and UPS inverters, commutation equipment, PFCs, storage, line chokes for SMPS, and rotor and stator inductance. Thanks to its high current capability this testing method has complemented and even replaced conventional LCR sine wave bridge methods in these applications. It is now being introduced in the U.S.A. Designed and manufactured in Germany, ed-k DPG10 Power Choke Testers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.