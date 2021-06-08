Safety clip for snap-in connectors secures high-stress applications

binder USA introduced a new accessory for its 620 and 720 Series miniature and subminiature connectors. New safety clips increase the security of circular connectors in applications where reliability is critical. The clips feature three snap-in lugs that produce an audible click to confirm when the connector is properly latched. For additional protection, these locking clips can also be fastened with cable ties. Additionally, connecting and disconnecting can be done quickly, using just one hand.

binder’s safety locking clips are ideal for applications that place considerable physical stress on connectors, such as cable tension, and it is crucial that connections are not interrupted or loosened. Examples include suspended lights, cable tension in cable ducts, as well as safety testing where operators require reliable protection against accidental or malicious separation of the connection.

Highlights include:

binder Series: 620 and 720; Three-snap tabs; Audible click to indicate proper latching; Lockable with a cable tie; Easy to connect/disconnect with one hand; Available in black or white for increased visibility; Reusable;