Safety covers reduce accidental toggle switch actuation

Littelfuse has announced the Littelfuse/C&K® TSC series toggle safety covers, designed to reduce accidental actuation of toggle switches in industrial controls, transportation, marine, aerospace and military equipment. The covers use a spring-loaded mechanism, stainless-steel faceplate and ABS cover with multiple color options for visual identification. They fit standard 12.0 mm (15/32”) panel cutouts and support switch lever heights up to 25 mm, allowing engineers to retrofit existing toggle switch designs without changing panel hardware.