Safety torque sensor for integrated and improved functional safety in collaborative robots

To address the growing demand for safe collaborative robots in manufacturing, TE Connectivity (TE) has designed a safety torque sensor with integrated and improved functional safety, including increased accuracy and speed, in the next generation of human-robot collaboration.

TE’s ring-shaped safety torque sensor, which can be integrated at each cobot joint, meets the new level of safety requirements up to ISO13849 Category 4 PL e thanks to two electrically segregated channels with no common cause failure. Additional benefits of the safety torque sensor include: