Sager Electronics announces major expansion

Sager Electronics announces a major expansion into a new 175,650 sq. ft. facility in Lewisville, TX. Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the year, the new facility will house Sager’s brand new Custom Solutions Center, Distribution Center, and Southcentral Service Center.

The new location was selected with the future in mind, doubling Sager’s existing distribution space while increasing its custom solution footprint by 38,000 sq. ft. The additional square footage affords Sager the opportunity to bring all custom solution services into one facility, offering full design, manufacturing, and testing services in support of the company’s power, battery, and thermal business. With a 36’ clear height, the new distribution center will employ racking and vertical lift systems for enhanced use of the available cube and achieve greater productivity from the use of these automation tools.