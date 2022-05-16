Sager Electronics expands Murata Electronics product offering with micro batteries

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics now carries Micro Battery products from Murata Electronics.

“With decades of technology development and manufacturing expertise, Murata offers a wide range of Coin Manganese Dioxide Lithium, Silver Oxide, and Alkaline Manganese micro batteries with high performance and reliability,” stated Ismeet Chadha Manager, Business Development, Connectivity Business Unit for Murata Electronics. “Building on our strong relationship with Sager, we look forward to developing new battery customers with Murata’s micro battery product offering.”

“We’re excited to enhance our product portfolio with micro batteries from Murata,” commented Kristin Bryant, Supplier Marketing & Product Manager for Sager Electronics. “Murata micro batteries are designed for demanding applications in the industrial, medical and IoT markets. Murata’s products, combined with their state-of-the-art design and production technologies, will provide effective product solutions for our customers.”

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider. Grounded in 135 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata’s website at murata.com.