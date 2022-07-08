Sager Electronics expands Sanyo Denki product offering with addition of SANUPS power systems

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider, together with Sanyo Denki announced today the addition of their SANUPS power systems to the Sager portfolio. SANUPS power systems include uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems along with renewable energy inverters.

“Sager Electronics’ specialized group, Sager Power Systems, has been a leading distributor of Sanyo Denki’s thermal management products, and we are excited to work with them and their customers to deliver power systems solutions with our SANUPS offering,” remarked Kathleen Whitcher, National Distribution Manager for Sanyo Denki America. “Their growth of Sanyo Denki’s cooling solutions, and proven expertise in power products and solutions, makes Sager a natural fit for the full offering of Sanyo Denki products.”

“Sanyo Denki is a world-class manufacturer and a great partner to Sager,” commented Andy Goldring, Supplier Marketing & Product Manager for Sager Electronics. “With this addition, Sager now offers the complete line-up of Sanyo Denki products, including the cooling systems products SAN ACE as well as their servo systems and motor products SANMOTION. We are excited to offer Sanyo Denki’s high quality, next-generation UPS products to our customers.”

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider. Grounded in 135 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence® business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, TX, and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, IL. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com.