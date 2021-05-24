Sager Electronics now handling Traco Power TEP 40UIR, TEP 60UIR series dc/dc converters

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics is now stocking TRACO Power’s TEP 40UIR and TEP 60UIR DC/DC converters. TRACO Power’s TEP 40UIR and TEP 60UIR are high-performance dc/dc converters offered in a compact quarter brick metal package. With an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range, these dc/dc converters are an all-in-one solution for applications requiring separate converters to operate on multiple input voltage ranges. The series includes an internal circuit which extends hold-up time with only a 25-V capacitor, eliminating the need for expensive high-voltage capacitors at the input.

Qualified to EN 50155 and EN 61373 standards, the TEP 40UIR and TEP 60UIR converters are ideal for rugged industrial and railway applications.

