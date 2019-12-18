Sager Electronics now offering TDK Lambda’s DRB DIN rail power supply

Sager Electronics is now stocking TDK-Lambda’s DRB Series 48V 480W DIN Rail Power Supply.

TDK-Lambda DRB480-48-1 AC-DC DIN Rail mount power supply features a narrow 84mm width and long field life. With an efficiency of up to 93%, waste heat has been reduced, allowing the use of a compact enclosure size featuring a power density of 6 Watts per cubic inch. The DRB480-48-1 has an operating input range of 90 to 264Vac and can deliver 48V at 10A.

The convection cooled unit can operate in ambient temperatures of -20 to 70˚C (with a cold start at -40˚C), with linear derating above 50˚C to 62.5% load at 70˚C. The design of the DRB series ensures that electrolytic capacitor temperature rises are minimized, providing a 7-year life when operating 24 hours a day in a 40ºC ambient at 230Vac input, 75% load. The product is housed in a robust metal case measuring just 84mm wide, 124mm deep and 125mm tall.

TDK-Lambda’s DRB Series 48V 480W DIN Rail power supplies are in stock at Sager Electronics. Click here to learn more.