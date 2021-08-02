Sager Electronics stocking LEMO T series IP68 push-pull connectors

Sager Electronics is now stocking LEMO’s T Series IP68 water-resistant push-pull Connectors.

LEMO’s T series connectors are small in diameter, offering water-resistant push-pull multi-pole connectors with IP68 protection. Lined with an inner sleeve that prevents penetration of solids and liquids, and a full 360° full EMC shielding, these connectors are specifically designed for outdoor applications. The connector outer shell is offered in a standard LEMO matte chrome, used for defense systems in aircraft communication, land vehicles, night vision equipment and battle equipment, and other applications where conditions call for ruggedized equipment. The T series is available in solder, crimp, or print contacts.

