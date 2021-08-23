Sager Electronics to carry Traco Power’s TXLN Series ac/dc supplies

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics is now stocking TRACO Power’s TXLN series of ac/dc power supplies. Delivering 12 power levels covering 18 to 960 W, TRACO Power’s TXLN series ac/dc power supplies are designed for cost-critical applications. The series’ low-profile metal case and screw terminal block connection allows for easy installation of equipment. The series features high efficiencies of up to 91% with a universal input, active PFC starting at 150 W, and output voltages ranging from 3.3 to 48 Vdc.

Sager Electronics is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical and thermal products and a provider of custom solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill.

