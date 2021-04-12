Sager Electronics to distribute PUI Audio products

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics has added PUI Audio to its line card. PUI Audio is a global leader in innovative audio solutions.

“Sager Electronics is an excellent fit for PUI Audio’s extensive portfolio of innovative audio products and customized solutions, as both organizations offer a customer-centric approach to doing business,” commented Brian Coleman, Vice President of Sales for PUI Audio. “Our partnership with Sager will enable us to develop and support new customers in the medical, industrial, and consumer electronics spaces.”

“PUI Audio is an exciting addition to the Sager line card,” commented Brian Moran, Supplier Marketing Manager for Sager. “Along with their superior audio technology and knowledgeable engineering support, PUI offers a unique product set that differentiates them from their competition. We look forward to being able to serve our customers with PUI Audio’s comprehensive portfolio of high quality audio solutions.”

Founded in 1972, PUI Audio provides a comprehensive line of high quality audio components and innovative custom solutions. PUI Audio focuses on the design and manufacturing of high quality speakers and microphones for OEM applications, as well as on alarms and alerts for a variety of medical, industrial and consumer applications. PUI Audio strives to deliver world-class audio products and services, while continually improving quality. PUI Audio is the choice of thousands of audio product customers, from garage entrepreneurs to the world’s leading medical device manufacturers. For more information, visit puiaudio.com.

Sager Electronics is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical and thermal solutions from leading manufacturers worldwide and a provider of value-add solutions. Grounded in over 130 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com.