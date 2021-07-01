Sager Electronics to handle Advanced Thermal Systems standard, DIY, tubed and custom cold plates

Standard, DIY, tubed, and custom liquid cold plates from Advanced Thermal Systems (ATS) are candidates for cooling high-powered electronics, IGBT modules, lasers, wind turbines, motor devices, automotive components, medical equipment, and other applications where air cooling is insufficient. Liquid cold plates ultimately cool power electronics by transferring heat to liquid that and then dissipating via the remote exchanger. Liquid cooling systems are essential in all applications with high heat flux and limited space for heat dissipation.

The DIY option in ATS’ Standard Cold Plate family gives engineers more freedom in their applications. For holes being drilled, each cold plate includes an etched “no drill zone” to provide a visual guide. ATS’ cold plate line also includes Tubed Cold Plates, engineered as a cost effective and reliable solution for thermal management applications where liquid cooling of components is preferred over air. Customizable options are also available.

ATS' Standard, DIY, Tubed and Custom Cold Plates are in stock at Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, Electromechanical and Thermal solutions from leading manufacturers worldwide.

