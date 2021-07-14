Sager Electronics to handle Power Partner PPWAM150 series ac/dc converters

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics now stocks Power Partners PPWAM150 series single output ac/dc converters. The PPWAM150 series single output ac/dc converters come in a power dense 2×3-in platform. Available in eight different standard output voltages that span most of the SELV range while offering a continuous 150 W, the series offers both class B emissions compliance and DoE Level efficiency, allowing for a wide variety of applications. With efficiencies up to 92%, these single output ac/dc converters operate seamlessly. The series is available in open frame, U-Channel, and enclosed versions.

Suitable for BF Applied Part Applications and DoE Level VI requirements, the PPWAM150 Series ac/dc converters are candidates for medical and industrial applications.

Sager Electronics is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, Electromechanical and Thermal solutions. Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill.

Sager Electronics, 19 Leona Drive, Middleborough, MA 02346, (508) 947-8888, 1.800.SAGER.800, Fax: (508) 947-0869, www.sager.com.