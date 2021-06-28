Sager Electronics to stock Mean Well UHP-200/350/500 power supplies

Sager Electronics now stocks MEAN WELL’s UHP-200/350/500 ultra-high-efficiency power supplies. Featuring a slim design and low profile, MEAN WELL’s UHP series is available in 200 W, 350 W, and 500 W with an output voltage range of 3.2 V to 58 V and peak load capability up to 150%. The UHP series includes complete protection functions and 5 G anti-vibration capability. The fan-less and half-encapsulated design provides an ideal solution for precision instruments and equipment requiring light and a small power supply module without fan noise.

Moisture-proof, dust-proof, and vibration resistant, the UHP series serves as a high-performance power supply solution for various industrial applications.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, Electromechanical and Thermal solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers.