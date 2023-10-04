SAW filters designed for multiple GNSS applications

Raltron announces specific SAW Filters for GNSS navigation systems that optimize performance, and provide a viable second source alternative for other mainstream suppliers.

The RSF Series of SAW filters is specifically designed for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Compass (BeiDou) and soon NavIC systems. Developed to assist system engineers in optimizing performance in GNSS applications, the RSF SAW filters minimize insertion losses and ripple and provide superior signal attenuation outside the useful bandwidths, with competitive temperature behavior. The RSF SAW filters can be used to efficiently separate or combine signals of different frequencies, enabling the receiver to operate with various satellite signals simultaneously.

Raltron’s engineering services also help design engineers handle SAW filter integration challenges including impedance matching, low noise, interface compatibility, and space constraints. The family of RSF Series SAW Filters meets design requirements for very small chip size packages (CSP) providing the standard industry dimensions down to 1.1 mm x 0.9 mm.

Raltron IoT grade, commercial grade, and automotive grade SAW filters help with the integration of GNSS applications with other devices. Customers may check prices and stock in distribution for immediate availability.

To view Raltron’s SAW Filters for GNSS applications by application or frequency, visit https://bit.ly/3F0yAnx.