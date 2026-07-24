SAW filters improve GPS, Wi-Fi and ISM performance

Raltron has expanded its RSF Series SAW filters for GPS, Wi‑Fi and ISM band applications in compact wireless designs. The filters provide low insertion loss, low amplitude ripple and high out-of-band rejection in chip-scale packages as small as 1.1 mm x 0.9 mm for GNSS receivers, asset trackers, automotive navigation modules, routers, IoT devices, wearables, drones, smart appliances and industrial sensors. Engineering support for impedance matching, PCB layout and multi-band coexistence helps designers integrate selective RF filtering in space-constrained systems.