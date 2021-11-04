SBC carries ARM Cortex-A72/Cortex-A53 and Rockchip RK3399(K) MPUs

Kontron launches the 3.5-inch SBC-R39, a compact 3.5-inch single-board computer for high-performance and low-power systems. The single-board computer is suitable for integration into (open source) embedded systems in the areas of entertainment, digital signage, facial recognition, smart retail, smart classroom, smart office, and industrial applications.

The 3.5-inch SBC-R39 is built on a Rockchip RK3399(K) processor with ARM big.LITTLE microarchitecture. This includes two processors embedded in a single, fully integrated silicon chip. The LITTLE cluster consists of a quad-core Cortex A53 processor, which is typically used to perform routine tasks at low power consumption. The large cluster is a dual-core Cortex-A72 processor, which handles compute-intensive high-performance tasks. Thanks to this clever architecture, the 3.5-inch SBC-R39 can dynamically assign tasks to the respective processor – according to the performance requirement – and fulfills two in principle contradictory requirements: high performance and energy-efficient computing power.

With the high-end Mali-T864 GPU from ARM integrated into the processor, the 3.5-inch SBC-R39 also enables high-performance 4K UHD video decoding and 4K UHD video playback at up to 60 frames per second via DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connectors. Additionally, display panels can be connected via an integrated eDP interface.

The Kontron 3.5-inch SBC-R39 is available now.