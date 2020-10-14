SBC drives four displays for graphic-intensive embedded apps

Review Display Systems Inc. announced the availability of the Kontron D3713-V/R industrial specification SBC (single board computer). Able to drive four independent displays, with resolutions of up to 4K, the highly integrated Kontron D3713 is ideally suited for use in a wide range of embedded systems featuring graphics-intensive applications.

Designed by Fujitsu, and manufactured in Germany, the Kontron D3713-V/R mini-ITX motherboard series supports fan-less operation with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 series processors. The D3713-V/R provides exceptional graphics performance with the integrated AMD Radeon Vega GPU (graphics processor unit) providing support for up to four DisplayPort (DP V1.4), one embedded DisplayPort (eDP V1.4) and one dual-channel 24-bit LVDS display interface connections, and display resolutions of up to 4K (4096 x 2160 pixels).

Five D3713-V/R motherboard versions are available supporting a range of AMD Embedded Ryzen processors including the V1202B, V1605B, V1807B, R1305G, and R1606G, which enables the graphics performance of the board to be easily adapted for many varied applications such as process control, industrial automation, digital signage, medical imaging, public information kiosks, and facilities management systems.

Support for a wide range of embedded systems is enabled with an extensive range of on-board peripherals and interfaces including ethernet 10/100/1000, RS-232/422/485 serial comms, GPIO, USB 2.0 and 3.1, SATA III, Mini-PCIe interfaces, and HD audio. The D3713-V/R can be uniquely configured with memory options of up to 32GB DDR4 3200 SDRAM in dual SO DIMM sockets.

The compact mini-ITX form factor of the D3713-V/R has mechanical outline dimensions of 6.7″ x 6.7″ (170mm x 170mm). A wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C is supported.

The Kontron D3713-V/R SBC will operate with a Microsoft Windows 10 or Linux-64 operating system. Review Display Systems can create bespoke options for both firmware and OS support, such as custom embedded Windows system images, and exclusive configurations to provide corporate branding or logos on BIOS start-up splash screens.

Designing and delivering fully integrated embedded systems, Review Display Systems can provide turnkey solutions for the integration of computing hardware, high-resolution displays, touchscreens, interconnect, mechanical fixtures and fittings, firmware, and OS support.

The Kontron D3713-V/R mini-ITX motherboard series is available immediately from Review Display Systems, Inc.