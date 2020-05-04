SBC sports low-power ARM CPU with encryption/decryption

OKdo, part of the Electrocomponents Group, introduced its first own-branded single board computer (SBC), the E1. This represents the start of the next phase in the company’s evolution towards providing an accessible range of software, hardware, services and solutions, and is exclusively available from OKdo.

With its focus on single board computing in the IoT, OKdo is uniquely qualified to bring the E1 to market. Its small form factor provides a host of features to enable users, from makers to industrialists, to develop connected solutions that are robust and secure.

The board, which was developed in collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, is supported by NXP’s comprehensive software development ecosystem. This includes the full-featured MCUXpresso integrated development environment (IDE), support for other IDEs, as well as a range of middleware and open-source operating systems.

While the board’s host of integrated features can meet the needs of most applications, OKdo has developed the E1 to work well with other open source projects, such as Arduino and Digilent Pmod. A passive companion PCB allows developers to add other functions from the wide range of Arduino-compatible shields, which are also available to purchase from OKdo.

In addition to forming the basis for secure IoT endpoints, the E1 is a great platform for evaluating NXP’s LPC55S69 microcontroller, a highly capable yet low-power MCU based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 32-bit processing core, running up to 150MHz. Additionally, the MCU integrates a number of advanced features that are becoming essential in any IoT application, including: a cryptographic co-processor; a DSP hardware accelerator; a security module for the real-time encryption/decryption of information (data and code) stored on the on-chip Flash memory; on-chip ROM; support for secure boot; and a range of digital and analogue peripherals. The MCU is also Arm TrustZone-M enabled and includes an AES-256 encryption/decryption engine, a physical unclonable function (PUF) for key generation and a true random number generator (TRNG).