SBC targets IoT apps with audio, video processing features

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet is adding the MaaXBoard Nano, a new single-board computer, to its portfolio of hardware designed to accelerate time to market and reduce development costs. Based on NXP’s i.MX 8M Nano processor, the production-ready MaaXBoard Nano is designed for embedded computing and smart edge IoT applications. It is specially enhanced for advanced audio with four microphones and an audio jack. It is FCC, CE and RoHS certified. The product allows the flexibility to design and test concepts, allowing the user to focus on the software side of product development.

The MaaXBoard Nano contains everything necessary to support and create a Linux, Android, or another OS-based system. The platform offers several onboard peripherals including 1 GB of DDR4 memory, a Gigabit Ethernet port, quad USB 2.0 host ports, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, WiFi, Bluetooth, MicroSD card slot, four onboard microphones, and an audio jack. A Raspberry Pi hat-compatible expansion connector also provides interfaces for UART, SPI, I2C, and GPIO.

Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform is cloud-based and highly scalable to address common industry needs and challenges. With a standardized way to harness IoT, designers can quickly build smart apps and solutions on the platform — extending capabilities and supporting best practices and data-driven decision-making. By leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise-grade, highly secure Azure hybrid cloud computing service, the IoTConnect Platform enables seamless distribution and analysis of data across cloud and on-premise systems.

The Avnet-designed MaaXBoard Nano utilizes NXP’s i.MX 8 family of application processors, which are based on the Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores. These chips provide industry-leading audio, voice, and video processing for applications that scale from consumer home audio to industrial building automation and embedded computers.

The MaaxBoard Nano is available in the Americas, Europe, and China for USD $80.95.