Scalable RISC-V multiprocessor IP promotes efficient SoC uses

As the shift toward RISC-V accelerates across industries, the open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) is ushering in a new wave of innovation and collaboration. In an effort to help fuel this trend, MIPS has announced the availability of the eVocore P8700, the industry’s highest-performance, most scalable RISC-V multiprocessor IP. The P8700 has already been licensed for applications including automotive driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

The eVocore P8700 multiprocessor IP core, which includes best-in-class performance efficiency for use in Software-on-a-Chip (SoC) applications, is one of the first MIPS products based on the RISC-V open ISA. P8700 is the first RISC-V IP core that provides out-of-order (OOO) processing and coherent multi-threaded, multi-core, multi-cluster scalability – enabling semiconductor companies and OEMs to achieve a new level of RISC-V performance and to further accelerate innovation.

The P8700 combines a deep pipeline with multi-issue OOO execution and multi-threading to deliver outstanding computational throughput. The high level of scalability of the core makes it well-suited for compute-intensive tasks across a broad range of markets and applications such as automotive (ADAS, AV, IVI), data center and storage, and high-performance computing (HPC).

Customers can get started designing with P8700 now, with the support of a broad and growing ecosystem of tools and software.

Features of eVocore P8700 include: Scales to 64 clusters, 512 cores, and 1,024 harts/threads; Single-threaded performance greater than what is currently available in other RISC-V CPU IP; Ideal for compute-intensive tasks across a broad range of applications. Including automotive, data center and storage, HPC, and more.

P8700 also includes powerful safety features for automotive, such as: Perfect balance between safety and performance for performance-efficient ASIL-D systems; Robust safety model that can be used for multiple applications (vision, radar, LiDAR, etc.); Internal fault detection and reporting; special fault bus monitor that enables faster system recovery.

MIPS’ eVocore P8700 multiprocessors have already been licensed by Mobileye . Mobileye has included the P8700 in its latest generation EyeQ Ultra Systems on Chips (SoCs).

P8700 is available in both a standard version and an automotive version with functional safety features. The automotive version has proven robust safety capabilities for ISO 26262 ASIL-B(D) and ASIL-D systems, taking advantage of Safety Element out-of-Context (SEooC) that reduces time to market.