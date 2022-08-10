Schematic editor software supports diplex matched antennas

Remcom’s XFdid electromagnetic simulation software’s schematic editor now simulates diplex matched antennas.

Remcom has release a new version of its XFdtd electromagnetic simulation software. One such enhancement is that its Frequency-Domain Circuit Solver and Schematic Editor lets you simulate diplex matched antennas. XFdtd lets you combine matching network analysis with full-wave results. With this software, you can tackle complex antenna design applications involving multi-state and multi-port aperture or impedance tuners and corporate feed networks with digital phase shifters.

The latest release builds on previous version with additional antenna configurations and time-saving options in the schematic editor’s interface, which simplifes analysis of a matching network’s impact on Finite-Difference Time-Domain (FDTD) results. Specifically, FDTD software brings the capability to connect two voltage sources to a single antenna, which improves workflow efficiency for diplex-matched antenna designs. You can use the software to compute system and radiation efficiencies from a single schematic for both operating modes.

XFdtd software enhancements also include the ability to compute averaged specific absorption rate (SAR) for dynamically tuned antennas leveraging multi-port impedance and aperture tuners. Remcom has increased its schematic-matching network simulation fidelity by including microstrip models and substrate definitions.

The design software’s latest version incorporates frequency bands that showcase the benefit of the FDTD method for producing many broadband results using a single run. Most commonly used bands are included in the Frequency Band Library, which streamlines user input. You can also define your own custom bands and add them to the library, import bands from external files, and export bands.

XFdtd software also lets you simulate and analyze array antennas for 5G beam steering.