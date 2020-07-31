Schottky diodes in low-profile SMA/SMB flat packs handle up to 5 A

STMicroelectronics has launched 26 new Schottky diodes in low-profile SMA and SMB Flat packages, covering voltage ratings from 25 to 200 V and current ratings from 1 to 5 A.

The 1.0 mm-high devices have 50% lower profile than diodes in standard SMA and SMB packages, enabling designers to increase power density and save space. SMA and SMB footprint compatibility allows easy drop-in replacement. In addition, ST’s new Schottky diodes have higher current ratings than standard alternatives of the same footprint, allowing migration of existing circuits that contain SMC diodes to ST’s smaller SMB Flat devices, and similarly from SMB to SMA Flat.

With their inherently low forward voltage, these devices deliver energy efficiency for industrial and consumer applications such as power supplies and auxiliary supplies, chargers, digital signage, game consoles, set-top boxes, e-bikes, computer peripherals, servers, telecom cards and 5G repeaters.

With long-term availability offered by ST’s 10-year Product Longevity Commitment, the new Schottky diodes give designers choices from the 30V/1A STPS130AFN and STPS1L30AFN in SMA Flat to the 200V/4A STPS4S200UFN and 100V/5A STPS5H100UFN in SMB Flat. All devices have specified avalanche characteristics and feature a notched lead suitable for wave soldering and reflow.

The typical price for the low-profile Schottky diodes, depending on rating and package, is $0.07 for orders of 10,000 units.