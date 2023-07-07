Schottky rectifiers boast low 0.88 mm profile and wettable flanks

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced five new series of 60 V, 100 V, and 150 V surface-mount Trench MOS Barrier Schottky (TMBS) rectifiers in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high-efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, energy, and automotive applications, the VxNL63, VxNM63, VxN103, VxNM103, and VxNM153 each offer best-in-class current ratings up to 7 A, current density 50 % higher than the conventional SMA (DO-214AC) package, and 12 % higher compared to the SMF (DO-219AB) and are available in Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The first package in Vishay’s new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. Compared to the conventional SMB (DO-214AA), and conventional SMA (DO-0214AC and SOD128), the package’s size is 60 % 44 %, and 35 % smaller, respectively. At the same time, the devices’ optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings. The rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to devices in the SMA (DO-214AC), SMB (DO-214AA), and SOD128 packages.

The devices are intended for low-voltage, high-frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, snubbers, polarity protection, reverse current blocking, and LED backlighting. Typical automotive applications will include electronic controls for airbags, motors, and fuel pumps; advanced driver assistance (ADAS), lidar, and camera systems; and 48 V boardies, chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). In addition, the rectifiers deliver high performance for energy generation, distribution, and storage; industrial automation equipment and tools; consumer electronics and appliances; notebooks and desktop computers; and telecom equipment.

The VxNL63, VxNM63, VxN103, VxNM103, and VxNM153 offer high-temperature operation up to +175 °C, while their best-in-class forward voltage drop down to 0.45 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.