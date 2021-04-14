Schottky rectifiers target aerospace and defense apps

SSDI has released the SSR10020S.22 – SSR10030S.22 series of hermetic Schottky rectifiers, which provide 10 amps of output current in the extremely small SMD.22 package (0.227″ x 0.157″ x 0.075″ max). This series also offers a voltage range from 20 to 30 V and an extremely low forward voltage drop of 0.63 V typ at 10 A, 25°C. These devices also have a high peak surge current of 100 A and low leakage current of 30 µA typ at 20 V, 25°C.

The SSR10030S.22 is a high reliability replacement for 1N5817 and 1N5822. When compared to those devices, the SSR10030S.22 offers higher performance in output current, peak surge current, and maximum thermal resistance. The S.22T package option with its added tabs is also available to match the footprint of the 1N5822US.

SSDI plays a vital role in the aerospace and defense industry by manufacturing hermetic, high performance products that are not available through distribution channels. SSDI can tailor products to meet higher performance requirements and offer additional configurations such as the center tap version of the SSR10030S.22 product.