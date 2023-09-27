Schottkys in DPACK footprint offer drop-in improvements in power density, thermal performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor announces its new ThinDPAK family of ultra-fast-recovery Schottky rectifiers. ThinDPAK devices have the same footprint as standard DPAKs – but come in a thinner (1.33mm) package and offer superior power density and thermal performance. Fully AEC-Q qualified with a maximum operating temperature (T j , max) of 175°C and typical reverse-recovery time of 25ns, ThinDPAKs assure reliability in automotive power electronics, high-frequency inverters, steering diodes in HV applications, DC/DC converters, as freewheeling diodes, reverse battery protection, lighting, and many other applications.

The planar Schottky topology of advanced ThinDPAK devices provides industry-leading rectification efficiency that dissipates less heat than alternatives. For the heat that is dissipated, the new ThinDPAK devices’ thermal resistance (R j ∅ A ) is 21.9% lower. Moreover, the devices save both weight and headroom compared to standard DPAKs.

The ThinDPAK series comprises a selection of 34 devices with reverse voltage (V VRRM ) ratings from 45Vdc to 200Vdc with current ratings up to 150A. Devices are available in single and dual (common cathode) configurations.

Click here for more information and links to complete product specifications. Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.