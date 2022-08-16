Scope features automotive diagnostic presets package, 32 Mpt memory, 1 GSa/sec sampling

The Micsig SATO1004 Automotive Tablet Oscilloscope features four channels, a bandwidth of 100 MHz, an easy-use touchscreen operation and a comprehensive set of vehicle diagnostics. With its signal sample rate of 1 GSa/sec, the SATO1004 is a powerful, professional, and affordable vehicle testing tool for evaluating systems such as: ABS, Accelerator Pedal, Throttle Position, Fuel Pressure, Air Flow meter, Crankshaft, Camshaft, Knock, MAP, 12/24V Charging & Start, Charging Ripple, Cranking Current Sensors, Actuators, Ignition, and Networks (CAN, LIN, Flex ray, K line, etc.) Designed for portable & benchtop use, the built-in 7500-mAh Li-ion battery supports five hours of portable operation, or the oscilloscope can be connected to an external 12=- power adapter for continuous use. An auto-calibration function ensures measurement accuracy.

The Micsig SATO1004 Automotive Oscilloscope is a comprehensive vehicle diagnostic tool that comes with an ‘automobile diagnostic presets’ package, powerful signal capture and analysis capabilities, as well as smart bus trigger and decode features that include: UART, LIN, SPI, CAN, I2C, 1553B, 429, etc. It also supports PC and smartphone remote control.

This innovative portable instrument combines a capacitive 8-in TFT LCD touch screen (touch, drag, and swipe) with traditional ‘button & knob’ operation to make scope operation easy and efficient. The built-in HDMI output adds educational and demonstration possibilities for large displays or projectors. Live screen images can be transmitted to an external projector when the oscilloscope is connected to a LAN or WiFi network. The scope can display or be remotely controlled via WiFi, LAN, or USB, via a PC or an Android or iOS mobile device.

Made by Shenzhen-based Micsig, a leading provider of battery-powered portable and handheld oscilloscopes since 2004, SATO1004 oscilloscopes are available as a standard kit that includes a number of automotive probes, or as an extended Master Kit which adds extra pair of multimeter probes, a secondary pickup, plus a hard case.