Screenless oscilloscope fits 2U rack space

The MXO 5C oscilloscope from Rohde & Schwarz comes in four or eight channels with 2 GHz bandwidth.

Production test racks often need oscilloscopes to digitize and measure signals. Test racks don’t always need an oscilloscope with a screen because the test operator will have a computer controlling the rack. Oscilloscopes, usually built for bench use, often have large, easy-to-see screens. The MXO 5C screenless oscilloscope from Rohde & Schwarz gives you the flexibility to use a remote PC screen or connect a screen directly to the instrument.

Based on the MXO 5 series, the MXO 5C features four or eight channels with up to 2 GHz bandwidth. It can acquire over 4.5 million waveforms per second in four-channel mode. The instrument supports over 30 Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscope probes and its inputs offer 1 MΩ and 50 Ω input impedances.

The MXO 5C is more than just an input device. It’s 100 MHz arbitrary waveform generator lets you create test signals without the need for an additional instrument.

Because it lacks an integrated display, the MXO 5C conserves rack space with its 2U (8.9 cm, 3.5 in.) height. If you need to connect a display, you have the choice of rear-panel DisplayPort or HDMI ports. The rear-panel LAN port lets you connect it to a network for remote control or for using its built-in web server, which provides a user interface like that of the MXO 5. The MXO 5C has five USB host ports (3 front, 2 rear) for connecting a keyboard, mouse, or flash drive.

The communications ports let you operate the MXO 5C as a standalone oscilloscope. Just add a display, mouse, and keyboard as needed. There’s no need for an external computer. You can also use the MXO 5C to add channels to any MXO 5 series oscilloscope.

Do you work remotely but need access to your test bench? The MXO 5C lets you connect to a smart power switch. The oscilloscope will turn on when you apply power through the smart switch, thus saving energy. You don’t have to be in the lab just to push the power button.

When integrating the MXO 5C into an automated test rack, you can take advantage of its software compatibility with the MXO 5 and MXO 4 bench oscilloscopes. That lets you develop test code on an instrument you may already have on your bench and substitute the MXO 5C before deployment.

Additional specifications/features include: