SD and microSD cards from 16 to 512 GB support an extended temperature range

Swissbit is expanding its range of industrial-grade SD and microSD memory cards. With “high reliability” at their core, the new S-55 and S-58 series integrate state-of-the-art technologies, making them the first choice for demanding applications. Swissbit accomplishes this by combining leading-edge industrial-grade 3D TLC NAND technology with a powerful controller and firmware optimized for maximum reliability. The SD and microSD cards are available in capacities ranging from 16 to 512 GB and support an extended temperature range of -40 to +85 °C. The new S-55 and S-58 series are based on Micron flash chips and complement Swissbit’s existing S-50 and S-56 series, which use Kioxia 3D NAND. This provides Swissbit customers with the greatest possible flexibility for the selection of the most suitable cards for specific requirements and applications.

The new SDHC/SDXC S-55 and S-58 series provide all the prerequisites for their intended applications in areas such as data logging, IPCs, HMI units, POS/POI terminals, and medical and surveillance applications. For example, all cards are designed for temperatures ranging from -40 to +85 °C and optimized to tolerate temperature fluctuations between reading and write operations across the entire specified temperature range. This reduces servicing intervals and lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Maximum reliability is also ensured by 120bit LDPC error correction, full-page fail protection, read disturb management, background data refresh, data recovery following a sudden power loss, and sophisticated static and dynamic wear leveling. A molded SiP package with gold contacts completes the feature set, providing optimal protection against high mechanical stress and environmental influences even in harsh environments.

The new memory cards are SD-6.1 compliant and support both the common SPI interface mode in embedded systems and the UHS-I interface mode. They reach UHS speed class U3 or respectively speed class 10, as well as application class A2 and video speed class V30.

The S-55 is available in capacities ranging from 64 to 512 GB, with the microSD version S-55u offering between 64 and 256 GB choices.