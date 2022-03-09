SD, microSD controllers offer SLC and 3D NAND flash support

Hyperstone introduces its new S9 family of Secure Digital (SD) and microSD memory card controllers. The S9 meets the requirements of demanding applications with turnkey firmware. Additionally, the S9S version of the controller, with an application programming interface (API), adds various security features.

The controller’s FlashXE ECC and hyReliability feature set guarantee extended endurance, data integrity and power fail safety coping with demanding applications in markets such as industrial automation, telecom, networking, and medical equipment. With the hyMap flash translation layer, the S9 achieves minimal write amplification and maximum endurance which enables efficient use of 3D NAND flash, resulting in the lowest field failures over time. With Hyperstone’s complementary hySMART lifetime and health monitoring tool, qualification can be monitored, and predictive maintenance can be enabled.

The security variant S9S offers hardware support for AES-128/256, Public Key Elliptic Curve Cryptography, TRNG/DRBG, and SHA-256 hashing as well as GPIO pins and ISO7816, I2C, and SPI interfaces. The API provides the infrastructure and tools to create a truly innovative storage solution.

There are billions of devices providing an SD or microSD card slot and interface; making it one of the most widely available options to add removable storage to any application. The interface and form factor can be used to add features such as security, authentication, secure data logging (WORM), surveillance, the addition of wireless connectivity such as NFC, Bluetooth, and many more.

With an extensive network of design partners and in-house manufacturing capabilities, Hyperstone can also support and facilitate the sourcing of NAND flash and manufacturing of SD or microSD memory cards.

The S9 has been qualified for the industrial temperature range (-40 to +85 °C) and will be available in a 7.5 x 4 mm LGA-64 package, S9-LAK08 (standard version), and S9-LASK08 (security and API version). SD cards for evaluation as well as engineering samples and firmware are available now.