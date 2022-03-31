SDK covers Ensemble, Crescendo MCUs and fusion processors

IAR Systems announced that its leading development solutions for Arm now provide support for the Ensemble and Crescendo families of AI-enabled, power-efficient microcontrollers (MCUs) and fusion processors from Alif Semiconductor. The development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm brings high performance and strong code optimizations capabilities to companies choosing Ensemble or Crescendo devices.

Alif Semiconductor’s power-efficient product families scale by offering up to four processing cores plus AI/ML acceleration, multi-layered security, integrated LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT connectivity, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positioning, and much more. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides powerful code optimizations to assist developers in getting the most out of the performance of a device and yet stay as energy-efficient as possible.