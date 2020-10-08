SDK for AIoT includes freeRTOS libraries

XMOS announces its all-new software development kit (SDK) for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT). Incorporating TensorFlowLite for Microcontroller development tools, the SDK is designed to harness xcore.ai’s versatility and make it easier for engineers to develop connected products that can sense, think, decide, and act.

The kit equips developers with standardized tools and resources that they need to create devices that absorb contextual data from their environment, infer meaning from that data, and translate the results into action. It includes: AIoT tools: scripts, tools, and libraries to convert TensorFlowLite for Microcontroller models into a format that targets accelerated operations on the xcore.ai platform; FreeRTOS: libraries to support FreeRTOS operation on xcore.ai, providing a familiar, standard industry programming environment to work in; Examples: examples showing a variety of operations based on bare-metal and FreeRTOS operation, including smart microphone sensing; Documentation: getting started guides, example builds and execution walkthroughs, as well as access to XMOS’ open-source libraries of interfaces & signal processing algorithms

These tools will enable developers to rapidly deploy custom or off-the-shelf AI models using a standard framework alongside all of the control, communications, signal, and I/O processing required to create a complete and secure application solution.

Early access to the XMOS AIoT SDK will be available on the GitHub open-source platform, designed to be used in conjunction with the xcore.ai Explorer Kit, which is available on limited release via xmos.ai. Future releases will include other xcore.ai hardware platforms, targeting specific use case applications. This includes a smart home platform – a small form-factor reference design with additional Wi-Fi capability, designed to demonstrate the capabilities of voice at the edge of networks and due to be released in early 2021.