SDK handles eSync over-the-air platform projects

The eSync Alliance announces the launch of its eSync Agent SDK, a new Software Development Kit (SDK) for the eSync Over-The-Air (OTA) platform. This new SDK makes it simpler and quicker to integrate electronic control units (ECUs), smart sensors, and other edge devices in a vehicle with the eSync OTA data pipeline, thereby enabling automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to rapidly configure eSync software to perfectly fit their devices’ requirements.

The new eSync Agent SDK is a downloadable software package that is available to all eSync Alliance member companies. The SDK includes a template Agent (with libraries), which allows users to create an eSync Agent for their particular edge device. It includes eSync Client software for either a PC or Raspberry Pi device to serve as the master and is licensed for installation on up to five computers. Users can test OTA update functionality of their systems with a one-month hosted account on an eSync Server, which can subsequently be extended for additional months.

eSync is a software platform for building secure bi-directional data pipelines between the Cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air (OTA) and can collect real-time operational data from in-car devices such as ECUs, domain master ECUs, network gateways, and smart sensors.