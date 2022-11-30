SDK includes source code, on-demand build of included C/C++ runtime libraries

Segger’s latest version of Embedded Studio comes with the source code and on-demand build of the included C runtime library, emRun, and C++ library, emRun++.

A toolchain usually includes pre-compiled libraries for all supported architectures and configurations, with the installation taking up significant space on a developer’s machine. Embedded Studio automatically builds (and installs) the libraries the first time they are used.

In addition to cutting down the disk space required this also reduces the download-size of the setup and the time for the installation to less than 50% compared to previous releases. A typical download size ranges from 400MB to less than 250MB, depending on the platform.

Embedded Studio can easily be downloaded and installed on Linux, macOS and Windows. For evaluation and non-commercial use, no license key is required: “It simply works” out of the box.

With the new version, Embedded Studio adds full transparency to all parts of a project with no unknowns hidden in a library. Developers can see the full code for review, verification and help with certification.

“Embedded Studio automatically fine-tunes emRun and emRun++ for size-optimized code or speed-optimized code or a balance of both, to fit the needs of most developers,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. “With access to the source code, developers can now also configure the libraries to suit a specific hardware and project. On flexible architectures, such as RISC-V with various extensions, firmware can benefit immensely from a targeted runtime library.”

SEGGER’s market-leading emRun is a complete C runtime library, which includes SEGGER’s emFloat floating point library. It is specifically designed and optimized for embedded systems, with hand-coded assembly optimizations for Arm and RISC-V cores. emRun++ provides C++ support for the C++17 standard.

The new version of Embedded Studio is fully compatible with previous versions. The source code of the libraries is provided without the comments. A fully-commented version, with complete documentation, is available for licensing to individual companies. SEGGER also offers silicon vendors the option to license emRun for redistribution to their own customers under their own terms.