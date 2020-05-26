SDK speeds ECU, smart sensor development tasks

Excelfore has launched a new Software Development Kit (SDK) for the eSync standard data pipeline. The SDK provides customers an Out-of-the-Box connectivity solution for their embedded systems to their preferred Cloud platform, enabling them to rapidly launch OTA and data aggregation programs.

Aimed primarily at automakers and suppliers of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and smart sensors, the Excelfore eSync SDK shortens development cycles by enabling a working model of how software is delivered over-the-air. It provides feature-rich OTA capabilities including custom policies, delta compression and end-to-end security for software delivery and updates.

The SDK comes with two compact Raspberry Pi computing devices, along with all necessary power supplies and cables. One Raspberry Pi serves as the gateway, providing a Wi-Fi wireless connection and hosting the pre-installed eSync Client software. The second Raspberry Pi serves as the external edge device to be updated. eSync Agents are pre-installed on both devices, enabling new software to be installed on either or both.

eSync is a multi-company specification promoted by the eSync Alliance, which defines a software platform with interoperable server and embedded software to build a secure bi-directional data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air (OTA), while collecting real-time operational data from in-car devices including ECUs, domain master ECUs, network gateways, and smart sensors. With a global network of co-operating suppliers, the eSync data pipeline helps carmakers avoid costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls, and enables vehicle software and features to be updated in the field.

The SDK simplifies and accelerates the development, prototyping, and testing of eSync compliant devices, and facilitates incorporation of legacy devices into eSync OTA-enabled networks. It also supports evaluation of eSync in-network and cloud software by IT professionals at OEMs and suppliers.

In addition to the basic SDK, Excelfore will also provide two expansion kits. The first, a CAN-bus expansion kit, provides cables, connectors, instructions, and a “Template” eSync Agent. Users can use this expansion to integrate AUTOSAR ECUs and other CAN-bus devices into their eSync SDK. The second, a vehicle status emulator, provides a load-board with a CAN-bus interface. Users can change the state of variables of vehicle status that affect OTA policies, such as whether a vehicle’s ignition is on, or whether the vehicle owner has given consent for an update to proceed.

The Excelfore eSync SDK is available for delivery to corporate customers. The price is $999 per kit, and $2,500 per month for cloud hosting. A package price for one kit and one month of hosting is offered at $2,999. Two expansion kits, for CAN-bus AUTOSAR ECU connectivity and for the vehicle status emulator, will be available in the 3rd Quarter, priced at $499 each.