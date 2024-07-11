Sealed SMART-BOX enclosures for tough industrial electronics

Growth in Industry 4.0, IoT/IIoT, and Smart Factory technology is set to boost demand for OKW’s robust SMART-BOX industrial electronic enclosures.

SMART-BOX (IP 66) is also ideal for control and systems engineering, safety technology, gateways, and HVAC.

These tough wall-mount and tabletop enclosures feature separate channels for the lid screws and mounting screws. This enables them to be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the seal and electronics in harsh environments.

Hinged flush-fitting trims conceal the case fixings. Plastic retaining straps hold the lid in place when it is open. The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs and DIN rails.

The enclosures are molded from tough UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. They are available in eight sizes from 4.72″ x 3.54″ x 1.97″ to 11.02″ x 6.69″ x2.36″. Widths 3.54″, 4.33″, 5.11”, 5.90″ are rated IP 66; 6.69″ is rated IP 65.

Accessories for SMART-BOX include pressure equalization elements, cable grommets, security plugs, soft-touch TPE case feet, and self-tapping PCB/rail screws.

OKW can supply SMART-BOX fully customized. Services include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.