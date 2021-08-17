Sealed tactile switch finds sweet spot in price-sensitive applications

C&K has developed a versatile sealed tactile switch suited for a wide variety of consumer, industrial, IoT, and portable electronic applications that require long operational life at a cost-effective price point. The EL tactile switch series combines common heights and actuation forces with a longer lifecycle than competitors at 200,000 cycles. An IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress makes the EL Series suitable for applications that experience harsher conditions.

The EL Series is designed to a standard market size of 6.2mm x 6.2mm with heights of 3.5 mm and 5.2 mm, making the switch a 100% pin-to-pin replacement for competing for tactile switches.

Currently available in 4 configurations, designers can choose from two actuation forces of 2N and 3.5N. The soft actuator allows for easier integration through pre/post-travel. By offering much longer lifecycles, the EL Series helps ease the design cycle and outperforms the competition for its size and force range.

Given its small form factor, the EL Series tact switch is commonly used in consumer and IoT goods including smart meters, smart home appliances/devices, and portable electronics. In addition to the consumer market, the EL Series is ideal for harsh environments including industrial electronics and portable medical devices.