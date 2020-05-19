SealJack PCB coupler for harsh environment applications

Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, announces an addition to the SealJack series, with an IP67-rated RJ45 to RJ45 PCB coupler, ideal for harsh environment applications.

Stewart’s SealJack PCB Coupler utilizes a shielded right angle RJ45 SealJack, offering an IP67-rated connection when mounting to a box or panel. The SealJack PCB coupler also provides a standard RJ45 shielded jack for connection inside the panel. This solution brings a shielded Ethernet connection to the device panel by means of industry standard RJ45 patch cords on both sides of the coupler. This coupler design is robust, compact and able to achieve 1 and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet transmission speeds and features optional use LEDs. The SealJack PCB coupler offers a compact IP67 solution without the need of a cap or cover when not in use, resulting in lower profile connectors on the panel exterior.

The SealJack series is ideally suited to support connectivity for devices within the Internet of Things (IoT) umbrella where reliability and functionality are necessary as Ethernet applications move from a typical office to harsher environments. These applications include industrial environments, military communication, test equipment and medical devices.

The SealJack PCB Coupler is in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark.

Stewart Connector, Bel group company

www.belfuse.com