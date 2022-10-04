Search engine for electronics design allows engineers to visualize and download CAD models

SnapEDA, the first search engine for electronics design, and PUI Audio, an industry leader in audio and haptic components, have collaborated to launch the SnapEDA Viewer, an online experience that allows engineers to visualize and download CAD models for PUI Audio products.

To save engineers weeks of design work, SnapEDA created the first search engine focused on providing trustworthy electronics CAD (E-CAD) data. Traditionally, engineers have spent hours creating the CAD models needed for circuit board design. The process of creating and verifying each schematic symbol and footprint is time-consuming and expensive. The result saves time and reduces costly prototype iterations during the manufacturing process.

With this new collaboration focused on PUI Audio products, engineers can now download free, high-quality CAD models, including symbols, footprints, and 3D models, directly on the new PUI Audio website. Available parts include audio indicators, microphones, speakers, haptics, and ultrasonic transmitter and receivers.

The CAD models have been meticulously created and verified by SnapEDA’s Component Engineering Team, which leverages SnapEDA’s patented verification technology in their process.

“We continue to dedicate our efforts to making the job of our customers–the engineers–easier,” said Paul Spain, CEO of PUI Audio. “This viewer is a key component to our successful launch of an entirely new digital experience we’ve designed toward that effort.”

“PUI Audio understands that eliminating unnecessary steps is the key to keeping innovation flowing. We are excited to see what their customer base of engineers will create with this new resource,” said Natasha Baker, the CEO and Founder of SnapEDA.

In addition to being available on PUI Audio’s website via the SnapEDA Viewer, engineers can also find the CAD models on SnapEDA’s website and PCB plugins, and its larger ecosystem via the SnapEDA Syndication Network. Affiliated partners include Digi-Key, and Mouser.

To start downloading, engineers can simply search the part number they are looking for. Once they click on the Symbol, Footprint, and 3D model sections, a viewer will pop up, allowing engineers to preview the models and download them instantly in the format they prefer.

They are compatible with nearly all major PCB design tools, including Altium, Cadence OrCAD and Allegro, KiCad, Autodesk EAGLE and Fusion360, Proteus, and over 15 more.

These models have been created based on industry standards, including IEEE-315 and IPC-7351B, as well as SnapEDA’s internal standards.