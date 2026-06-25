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Microcontroller Tips

Secure mobile chip adds post-quantum cryptography hardware

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STMicroelectronics has introduced the ST54M, a single-die secure mobile chip that combines an NFC controller, secure element, eSIM and a hardware accelerator for post-quantum cryptography algorithms including ML-KEM and ML-DSA. Designed for smartphones and personal electronics, it supports applications such as contactless payments, transit ticketing, digital identity, access control and digital car keys while helping manufacturers prepare for quantum-ready security requirements. The device also includes large memory capacity and an enhanced RF front end to support multiple applications, smaller antennas, more stable reader-writer operation, mPOS and wireless charging.

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Puja Mitra

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